Consultation Forum to Enhance Traditional Reconciliation Mechanisms Underway

Addis Ababa ( ENA) June 14/2012 A consultation forum organized by Ministry of Peace in partnership with the Ethiopian Reconciliation Commission to promote the critical role of traditional reconciliation mechanisms in conflict resolution kicked off today in Addis Ababa.



The three days consultation forum has brought together over 200 participants consisting of religious and traditional leaders, as well as Abba Gedas and the youth drawn from all over the country.

There are several indigenous knowledge in Ethiopia that have been in use to resolve conflicts and disputes among individuals and communities.

The consultation forum is expected to discuss in detail on the potential of traditional conflict prevention and reconciliation mechanisms in Ethiopia with a view to enhance peace and coexistence in the country.

Opening the forum, Ethiopian Reconciliation Commission Chairperson Cardinal Berhaneyesus said the forum will enable participants to share experiences of traditional conflict resolving mechanisms.

The participants are also expected to discuss on issues of enhancing and strengthening the existing traditional reconciliation mechanisms in various parts of the country, he added.

He pointed out that traditional reconciliation mechanisms are of paramount importance in finding lasting solutions to curb existing and newly arising conflicts in the country.

Advisor to the Minister of Peace, Minassie Fisseha on his part stressed the importance of the consultation forum in preserving and strengthening traditional values of conflict resolution mechanisms.

Traditional reconciliation mechanisms plays a big role in creating peace within the community, he noted adding that values of traditional reconciliation further creates confidence and solidarity among the people as well as enhances the smooth relation between the government and the people.