6th National Elections will Be Nation’s first attempt at Free, Fair Elections: PM Abiy

June 14/2021 ( ENA ) A week from today, Ethiopians will cast their vote in the 6th National Elections, which will be the nation’s first attempt at free and fair elections, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Said.



Premier wrote in his twitter “As we go to the polls to exercise democratic rights, let us to use the day to exercise civic duty and leave a generational print.”

He added “Go out and Vote next Monday. Go out and plant your Green Legacy too. Let’s make it a positively historic day together!”

Ethiopia will conduct 6th general national elections on June 21, 2021.

More than 36 million Ethiopian are expected to cast their ballot during the day.