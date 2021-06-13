PM Abiy Says “If we work, hard Horn of Africa Could Become Arm of the whole Continent.”

Addis Ababa June 13/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that “If we work hard the horn of Africa could become the arm of the whole continent”

The premier made the remark today in a message he delivered at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Meskel Square – Mayor’s Office’ project constructed with a cost of 2.6 billion Birr.

During the occasion, Abiy called on African integration noting that countries in the horn could become the arm of the whole continent if they strive hard for prosperity.

Abiy further said civilization of Africa is “our civilization too” and and added that “with this we can create a renovated and innovated civilization to make Ethiopia a symbol of Africa.”

The Square inaugurated today is part the diversified people of all Ethiopians, Abiy pointed out noting that Ethiopia would become prosperous if all of its citizens strive together for the betterment of their country.

He also called on political parties in Ethiopia to engage in constructive endeavors with a view to advance the country to a higher level.

The state of the art project inaugurated today by the premier provides integrated facilities, including underground parking lot that accommodates 1,400 vehicles.

It will also enable Meskel Square accommodate more than half a million people for religious and public outdoor holidays.

The inaugurated project is expected to elevate the metropolitan city of Addis Ababa to stature befitting its name.