PM Abiy Inaugurates Meskel Square Project Built With 2.6 Bil Birr

Addis Ababa June 13/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated today the Meskel Square to Mayor’s office project that costs 2.6 billion birr.

This state of the art project provides integrated facilities, including underground parking lot that accommodates 1,400 vehicles.

The project will enable Meskel Square accommodate more than half a million people for religious and public outdoor holidays.

The inaugurated project is expected to elevate the metropolitan city of Addis Ababa to stature befitting its name.