Addis Ababa June 13/2021 (ENA) The “Defend Ethiopia” task force in collaboration with Ethiopians and Eritreans living in the UK and the Ethiopian Embassy in London organized and made a rally in Cornwell, South West England

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the purpose of the rally held in Cornwell, South West England where the G7 countries summit is being hosted, is to protest the undue pressure on Ethiopia that compromises the country’s sovereignty.