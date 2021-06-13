House Speaker Delivers PM Abiy’s Message to Luxembourg Counterpart

Addis Ababa June 13/2021 (ENA) Speaker of the House of Federation Adem Farah delivered a message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a delegation led by speaker Adem has visited Belgium and Luxembourg.

On the occasion, Speaker of the House has delivered a message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to his the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg counterpart, Xavier Bettel.

In concluding the meeting with EU institutions Belgium and Luxembourg, the delegation has also met with the Yves Cruchten, President of the Socialist Party, one of the coalition parties of Luxembourg and Chair of Committee on Foreign and European Affairs, Cooperation, Immigration and Asylum, at the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on June 11, 2021.

The Speaker briefed the Chair extensively on the current situation in Ethiopia, including the reform process taking place, the situation in Tigray region as well as on the upcoming General Election.

Cruchten on his part said that, Luxembourg as a neutral Country has been following the situation in Tigray region closely and expressed its concern and continued interest to support the humanitarian situation.

Besides giving a detailed briefing, Adem has also addressed questions with regards to investigation on alleged human rights abuses, ensuring access to humanitarian agencies in Tigray as well as the existing environment in which the national elections is taking place.

The meeting was concluded by Cruchten promising to deliver the message of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to his counterpart Xavier Bettel.