Peace Minister Hands Over PM Abiy’s Message to President Macron

Addis Ababa June 12/2021 (ENA) A delegation led by Peace Minister Muferihat Kamil has handed over Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s message to President Emmanuel Macron of France.

According to a press release of the ministry, President Macron’s Special Advisor on African Affairs, Frank Paris, received the message on behalf of the president.

In the discussion between the two sides, Muferihat gave a briefing on the multifaceted reforms that Ethiopia has been undertaking since the ascent of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to power and the results achieved thus far.

She also spoke in detail about the situation in the Tigray region, with a special focus on the efforts of the federal government in rebuilding the region, apprehending criminals, and supporting the ongoing independent investigations on alleged atrocities in a bid to return the region to normalcy.

The minister also appeared before the French Senate and explained the foundations that the current Ethiopian administration has been laying so far to build a peaceful and developed nation.

Muferihat Kamil’s appearance in the French Senate and the discussion that followed her briefing on critical issues in Ethiopia were valuable inputs in clarifying foggy issues and strengthening the fraternal relations between the two countries, it was learned.