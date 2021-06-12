City Hands Over 3,000 Sq. Meters Land for Association Supporting People with Mental Disorder

Addis Ababa June 12/2021 (ENA) Addis Ababa City Administration has given 3,000 square meters of land to Gergesenon Association for Supporting People with Mental Disorder.

A foundation stone was also laid for the rehabilitation center to be built on the site.

During the handover ceremony, Gergesenon Association Founder and General Manager Melese Ayele said the center will cover 2,500 square meters and cost 150 million Birr.

Upon completion, the center will increase the number of mentally ill people it supports from 450 to 3,000, he added.

The general manager called on the community to support and realize the construction of the center.

Addis Ababa City Administration General Manager with a rank of deputy mayor, Tiratu Beyene stated that the administration will support the project until it is completed.

He called on the community to play its part by visiting, giving love, and standing with the patients.

Founded 15 years ago, the association is currently assisting 450 mentally ill people and children, it was learned.

Gergesenon Association for Supporting People with Mental Disorder is a local charity association established by a voluntary youth to support the needy and helpless people with mental disorders living on streets or around religious facilities.