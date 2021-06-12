Cholera Vaccination Campaign Launched in Tigray

Addis Ababa June 12/2021 (ENA) A cholera vaccination campaign aimed at vaccinating two million people has been launched in Tigray Region today.

Some two million inhabitants of the region from ages one year and above will be vaccinated in 13 woredas, it was learned.

During the launching ceremony, Ethiopian Public Health Institute Deputy Director-General, Aschalew Abayneh said the vaccination campaign will be given in two rounds in the targeted districts.

This vaccination will help to avert a potential outbreak of cholera disease in the region, he added.

The deputy director-general called the security apparatus and other stakeholders to continue their efforts to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign in the region.

Tigray Health Bureau Head, Dr. Fasika Amdeselassie on his part appreciated the government and international partners for launching the campaign to prevent the disease.

The head called on the public to vaccinate against the cholera at nearby vaccination centers.

The vaccine campaign will be coordinated by the Ethiopian Institute of Public Health, World Health Organization and UNICEF.