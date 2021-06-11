Health Institutions in Mekele City Fully Operational: Tigray Region Health Bureau

Addis Ababa June 11/2021 (ENA) Health institutions in Mekele, regional capital of Tigray, have become fully operational, according to the Health Bureau.

Tigray Health Bureau Emergency Medicine, Healing and Rehabilitation Core Process Coordinator, Dr. Abenezer Etsedengel said five hospitals and 11 health centers have become fully functional.

According to him, Ministry of Health and international organizations have played important roles in making the health facilities provide services.

“Efforts have been made to raise funds for the health sector with the support of Ministry of Health and international partner organizations,” he added.

Dr. Abenezer further stated that a rehabilitation team has been set up and working to mobilize health facilities in Tigray Regional State.

The coordinator stated that the bureau has also been reaching out to the community by setting up mobile clinics in the vicinity of institutions that are not able to start work quickly.

Ethiopian News Agency reporters have in the meantime visited some health service providing institutions like Yekatit 11 Primary Hospital and Adi Shemduhu Health Center in Mekele early this morning.

During the visit, Yikatit 11 Primary Hospital General Manager Sister Frewini Hailemariam told the reporters that the hospital has started providing full medical services despite difficulties in giving effective services.

The general manager, who noted that patients have increased tremendously following the conflict, pointed out that the primary hospital in particular is busy as it is located in a sub-city where there are tens of thousands internally displaced people are sheltered.

According to her, the steadily growing number and overcrowding of patients has brought about shortage of medicine and man power in the hospital.

Adi Shemduhun Health Center Director, Jemal Nefis said on his part the health center is fully operational.

The director added that the health center has been providing good service to the community and services are being provided at all age levels from pediatrics to adult.

Jemal pointed out that there is still budget problem that hinders the health center from giving other medical services, including cholera and COVID-19.