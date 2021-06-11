Ethiopia, Djibouti Agree to Enhance Power Supply Cooperation

Addis Ababa June 11/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia and Djibouti have agreed to enhance power supply cooperation, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti.

Ethiopian delegation, consisting of Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) senior officials, led by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide discussed with Djiboutian counterpart on the ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries, specifically in the area of power supply.

During the discussion, the two sides agreed to further bolster the existing power supply cooperation of the countries.

Discussion was also held on the way to connect the supply of electric power to Djibouti from the ongoing Aysha wind farm project being undertaken in Ethiopia with a view to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

They have agreed to jointly hire a foreign consultancy to study its feasibility and to hold the next meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti said.

The first phase of Aysha wind farm project has 48 wind turbines each having a generating capacity of 2.5 megawatts. Its total electric generating capacity is about 120 megawatts up on completion.

Aysha wind farm project, being undertaken in Somali region of Ethiopia with a cost of 257.2 million USD, is expected to contribute for the ongoing energy integration effort between Ethiopia and Djibouti as well as the entire region, it was indicated.