Ministry Distributes 58 Vehicles for Dev’t Activities in Lowland, Pastoralist Areas

Addis Ababa June 11/2021 (ENA) Ministry of Peace donated 58 vehicles to six regions in order to support development activities in lowland and pastoralist areas.



During the handing over ceremony of the vehicles, Lowland Livelihood Resilience Project Coordinator Seid Umer said the cars would help change the livelihood of the community in lowland and pastoralst areas.

The 58 woredas for whom the vehicles are donated are located in Oromia, Somali, Afar, Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples, Gambella, and Benishangul-Gumuz.

The coordinator said the vehicles will help to ease limitation of transportation problems in the woredas as most of the works will be implemented in woredas through the Lowland Livelihood Resilience Project.

According to him, distributing vehicles is one of the major tasks of the six-year project that has been implemented from 2019-2025.

Ministry of peace has reportedly secured 451 million USD for the implementation of the Lowland Livelihood Resilience Project, of which 350 million USD was obtained from the World Bank and 90 million from International Fund for Agriculture Development.

Beneficiaries of the project have so far contributed about 11 million USD in kind and cash, it was learned.

Seid stated that more than 2.5 million people in pastoralist areas will benefit from the development activities that implement capital investment and rural livelihood projects.