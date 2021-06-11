Nation Creates 2.8 Million Jobs Over Past Nine Months

Addis Ababa June 11/2021 (ENA) Some 2.8 million jobs were created during the nine months of this Ethiopian budget year, according to Jobs Creation Commission.

The Commission disclosed this during its performance evaluation meeting held today in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, federal and regional government officials as well as members of the National Job Creation Council.

Presenting the performance report, Job Creation Commissioner Nigusu Tilahun said 2.8 jobs were created in nine months of this Ethiopian Budget year.

The number of jobs created during the stated period has shown an increment of 484,029 jobs compared to last year same period, he noted.

Among the jobs created, service sector shares 41 percent, while industry and agriculture sectors have contributed 30 and 29 percent respectively, it was indicated.

According to the report, 64 percent of the jobs created are permanent while 36 percent temporary. Women’s participation in gender diversity is 35 percent.

Based on a survey conducted on quality of data regarding job creation, regional states and city administrations have created 85 percent of job, it was learned.

Chairperson of the National Job Creation Council, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonen on the occasion appreciated the jobs created during the nine months despite various challenges including the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting the contribution of service sector for the created jobs over the past nine months, he stressed the need to pay a great deal of attention to other sectors with a view to boost the country’s economy by creating sustainable and secure jobs to citizens.