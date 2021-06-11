Ethio-Djibouti Relation Historic, Robust, Unstirred by External Influence: President Guelleh

June 11/2021(ENA) President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh said the relationship between Ethiopia and Djibouti is historical, robust, and unstirred by external influences.

The president made the remark during his meeting with a senior Ethiopian government delegation led by Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide.

The delegation that comprises of Army Chief of Staff, General Berhanu Jula and Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service, Temesgen Tiruneh held talks with the President on current regional and bilateral issues.

During the occasion, the President noted that the relationship between Ethiopia and Djibouti is stronger than ever and commended the Ethiopian government’s effort to resolve its internal problems.

Recalling the intertwined ties between the two countries, he said that the crisis in one country affects the other too.

It is also stated that the strategic relation of the countries has been further cemented by the symbolic people-to-people relationships, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation for its part briefed the President on the current situation in Ethiopia and underscored that the government has continued its commitments to ensure peace and tranquillity in the country by overcoming both internal and external pressures.

It was noted that in the northern part of the country, especially in the Tigray State, much has been done to ensure peace and security of the people, strengthen humanitarian assistance and resume regular education and essential activities like farming.