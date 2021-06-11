Ethiopia, Djibouti Agree to Scale up Military Cooperation

June 11/2021(ENA) Chief of Staff of the National Defense Force of Ethiopia General Berhanu Jula held discussion with his Djiboutian counterpart General Zekaria on the ways of further strengthening cooperation between the defense forces of the two countries.



During the meeting, the two sides reiterated their government’s interest to replicate success stories of people-to-people engagements and exemplary economic ties between the two countries in the defense areas as well.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two military officials have called for creating more favorable platforms and mechanisms to share information and expertise as well as pursue joint training.

The counterparts have deliberated ways to scale up collaborations to make the Ethio-Djibouti corridor a peaceful zone and agreed to continue holding joint defense meetings annually.