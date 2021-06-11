Security Bureau Hunting Down Criminals Involved in Robberies, Looting in Mekelle City

June 11/2021(ENA) Mekelle City Security Bureau said it has intensified activities to hunt down criminals who have been involving in looting, robbery and other crimes.



Speaking to journalists, Head of City Security Brueau, Gebre-egiziabiher Hailu said that most of the criminals have been committing the crimes by camouflaging themselves as a security forces wearing uniforms of national defense force and federal police.

The head stated that more than 1000 youth have received a community policing training and working hard in collaboration with the security forces to hunt down criminals with a view to ensure the peace and stability of the city.

“Right now there have been improvements in terms of the peace and stability in our city. We has been really making good progress in this regard especially since February, the situation has been getting better.”

Noting that the residents of the city have enormously contributing for betterment of City’s peace, Gebre-egiziabiher said that his bureau is working in collaboration with the residents to bring all perpetrators of the crime to justice swiftly.

However, the limited number of police officers and vehicles has remained a major challenge in their efforts to ensure the peace and stability of the city, the head pointed out.

He added that city’s security bureau has been striving to manage those logistics and other related vital in partnership with the federal government.

Efforts have also been carried out to reopen prisons that have been stopped operation during the law enforcement he stated.

Residents of the town, for their part, said they have started living their daily lives peacefully since April and called on the city security forces to prosecute those involved in robberies, lootings and other crimes.

It is to be recalled that some 10,000 convicted criminals were set free by TPLF as its forces retreated to the bushes.

These criminals are the ones who are committing the looting, robbery and other crimes in Mekele.