Ethiopian Delegation Meets Ugandan President, Delivers PM Abiy’s Message

June 11/2021(ENA) A delegation led by Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy of Ethiopia, Dr. Seleshi Bekele has paid a visit on Thursday to the Republic of Uganda and discussed with President Yoweri Museveni.

Upon delivering the message of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to President Museveni, Seleshi briefed the President about key issues in Ethiopia, including the forthcoming general elections, the GERD, humanitarian and rehabilitation endeavours in Tigray Region and the Ethiopia-Sudan boundary dispute.

Following the briefing, President Museveni expressed his solidarity to Ethiopia on all of the topics of discussion, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The president further proposed to hold a summit in a form of a conference of the leaders of the Nile basin states in order to debate on contentious issues on the uses of the River so that the concerned ministers would be given guidance by the Heads of State and Government.

It is recalled that last week, an Ethiopian delegation led by Seleshi Bekele had paid a visit to the Republic of South Sudan and the Republic of Rwanda to deliver messages of Prime Minister Abiy to the Presidents of the respective countries.