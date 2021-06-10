Mekele City Inaugurates First-round Electricity Project that Benefits 7 Kebeles

Addis Ababa June 2021 (ENA) The first round of electrification project carried out in Mekele City of Tigray region with a cost of 405 million Birr to benefit more than 25,000 households in 19 new settlements has been inaugurated today.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State, Abraham Belay said that the project is vital to ensure the accessibility of electricity across the city.

“I am very happy to give light to the kebeles that have been suffering from power outages for years,” added.

Today parts of the project that would benefit 7 kebeles have become operational, he said, adding that the project for remaining 12 Kebeles will be completed next year.

The interim administration will exert the maximum efforts to rebuild the infrastructures destroyed during the law enforcement operation, the CEO pledged.

According to him, new development projects will be implemented in Tigray in a timely manner.