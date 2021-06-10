National Conference on GERD, Int’l Water Laws Kicks off in Gondar

Gonder, June 10/2021(ENA)The 9th National Higher Education Institutions Conference that discusses on the international water laws with respect to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has kicked off today in Gondar University, Amhara Regional State.

The conference in its two days deliberation will discuss on seven study papers prepared on international water laws with respects to the GERD.

During the opening of the conference, Science and Higher Education State Minister, Professor Afework Kassu noted that the GERD is a project the government and people of Ethiopia launched with a view to reverse the long time challenges of poverty that the country has been facing for centuries.

The dam is a historical event that ensures the benefits of not only Ethiopian but also the entire members of the basin, he added.

Director General of the Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD, Dr. Aregawi Berhe said the GERD is an expression of the unity and sovereignty of Ethiopia as well as the footprint of national history.