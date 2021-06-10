Ethiopia Launches Construction of East African TVET Excellence Center in Kombolicha

Addis Ababa (ENA) June10/2021 The construction of East African Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Excellence Center with a cost of 550 million Birr launched in Kombolicha town of Amhara Regional State on Wednesday.



Science and Higher Education Minister, Samuel Urkato said that comprehensive works are underway towards producing tech-friendly youth.

According to him, the TVET Excellence Center which will enroll students from east African countries is expected be completed in two years.

He added that efforts will be put in place to make the center competent not only in Africa but also in the entire world.

South Wollo Zone Vocational Enterprise Development Head, Mesfin Mekonnen said that the zone will provide necessary support in order to complete the project as per the schedule.

He added that it will have significant contribution in realizing high-tech knowledge transfer.