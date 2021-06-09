Global Partnership for Ethiopia to Prioritize Telecom Infrastructure Development

Addis Ababa June 9/2021 (ENA) Global Partnership for Ethiopia, a consortium awarded license to operate telecom services in Ethiopia, said it will focus on the development of world-class telecom service infrastructure in the first phase of its work.

The consortium includes Vodafone, Vodacom, Safaricom, Sumitomo Corporation, and the CDC Group.

Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom, which owns 56 percent of the shares, Peter Ndegwa told ENA that the next phase of the work will focus on building world-class telecom infrastructure across Ethiopia.

“The most important thing in the first two years is building the infrastructure, building a world-class technology infrastructure both the network and the information technology that will allow us to enable customers really get the products they need,” the CEO said.

According to him, the consortium will work with institutions of higher learning to provide capacity building and deliver great customer experience and transform Ethiopian lives.

Vodacom CEO, Shameel Joosub said on his part they will introduce world-class technology to Ethiopia.

“The first part, of course, is the big investment in the network equipment and being able to put a world-class network into Ethiopia with the latest and greatest technology,” he stated.

The consortium aims to expand telecom services, including mobile money, according to him.

The Government of Ethiopia on Tuesday signed an agreement to issue a telecom license to the Global Partnership for Ethiopia in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ethiopian Telecommunications Authority Director-General Balcha Riba signed the licensing agreement with Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Sumitomo Corporation President and CEO Masayuki Hyodo.