Some 55 percent of Hospitals, 52 percent Health Centers Functional in Tigray: Minister of Health

Addis Ababa June 9/2021 (ENA) Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse disclosed today that 55 percent of hospitals and 52 percent of health centers in Tigray region have become operational.

At a press conference she gave today, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse the ministry has been working to restore the health system in the region by organizing a task force dedicated to this purpose.

The task force has been working closely with various stakeholders to rehabilitate the health system she said, adding that “at present 55 percent of hospitals and 52 percent of health centers in the region have become operational. Our report last week indicates that about 46 percent for both health centers and hospitals became functional, which means an increase of 10 more health centers in one week.”

In the functional health facilities more that 95 percent of health workers are actively engaged in day-to-day activities. For the remaining health facilities, evaluations have been done to know the extent of damage and would be repaired with a fund allocated by the federal government to maintain and restore services in 14 hospitals and 58 health centers.

The other focus area is providing needed equipment for 40 health centers.

According to her, equipment have been including two mobile x-rays, ultrasound and six mechanical ventilator were sent to Mekelle, Quiha, Shire and Abi Adi. Additional 47 microscopes obtained from the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Agency are being distributed in Mekelle.

So far over 310 million Birr worth medicines and medical equipment have been delivered to different facilities by the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Agency, it was learned.

Moreover, she Dr. Lia stated that a total of over 215 million Birr has been transferred by the ministry and its agencies to response to recovery activities and continuity of various health programs in the region.

Along with the efforts to make health services functional, 65 mobile health and nutrition teams each consisting 6 to 8 health professionals have been formed by the government and partners organizations to deliver health services to the communities, especially by focusing on services for mothers and children, she stated.

Accordingly, more than 490,000 people have received services including maternal and child health services through health facilities and mobile health teams over the past two months.

Moreover, essential health services are being provided for free for IDP with the support of Ministry of Health.

With respect to treating victims of gender-based violence, the minister said necessary treatment and support have been provided by 57 health professionals in six different cities.