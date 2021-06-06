PM Abiy Inaugurates Beles Sugar Factory

June 6/2021(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated the 231 million USD worth Beles Sugar Factory today.

In his inaugural speech the Premier pointed out that the sugar factory was incepted 60 years ago.

Premier Abiy noted that sugar factory’s inauguration was not an easy one as it has encountered various challenges since its inception.

Construction of the sugar factory commenced in 2011 and after the extended delay it was given to a Chines company in 2018.

Officials from the federal and regional attended the inauguration ceremony.