Corporation Distributing Over 12 Million Quintals of Fertilizer

Addis Ababa June 5/2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian Agricultural Business Corporation disclosed that it is distributing over 12 million quintals of fertilizer to farmers across the country.

Additional 6 million quintals of fertilizer are expected to arrive at the port of Djibouti soon, according to the corporation.

In a press statement it sent to ENA today, the corporation said agriculture inputs including seeds, soil fertilizer, chemicals, among others, have been provided to farmers in the country for the upcoming farming season.

At present over 12 million of fertilizer are being distributed to farmers through cooperatives operating in various parts of the country.