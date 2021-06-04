Solar Power Centers Inaugurated in Oromia

June 4/2021 ( ENA) Solar Electric Power Centers with a combined capacity of 950 KW were inaugurated in Ormoia Regional State of East Bale Zone today.

Chief Regional Administration of Oromia, Shimels Abedissa and Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Seleshi Bekele inaugurated the two Solar Power Centers.

The new solar power centers built with a cost of 7 million Birr obtained from the World Bank, are expected to provide electric access for more than 20,000 citizens located far away from the national electric grid.

The solar power project is part of the 12 solar energy schemes being underway in various parts of the country with a view to promoting the nation’s Green Development Strategy.

The nation has recently signed an agreement with three Chinese and Korean companies to develop solar electric for 25 rural towns in various parts of the country.

It was indicated during the occasion that the projects will be implemented in selected rural towns of eight regional states and make more than 145,000 citizens beneficiaries.

The construction will be carried out with 20 million USD from the African Development Bank and 161 million Birr from the Government of Ethiopia.