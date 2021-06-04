Foreign Minister Says Djibouti Attaches High Importance to Relation with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa June 4/2021 (ENA) Djibouti attaches high importance to its ties with Ethiopia, Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said.

During the discussion, Foreign Minister Mahamoud and Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye, held the minister noted that Ethiopia and Djibouti have a strong relationship that set an example for other neighboring countries

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign minster has also affirmed his government’s readiness to upscale the ties to a high gear in multifaceted arrays.

Updating the minister on developments by giving particular emphasis on the situation in Tigray, the ambassador said provision of food and non-food assistance to more than 4.5 million people was distributed in the first round and 2.7 million people in the second round. The figure in the share of donor countries and organizations in the ongoing efforts is 33%.

Ambassador Berhanu reaffirmed that the continued commitments towards ensuring the safety and security of citizens will further scale up the relationships between the two countries.

He has also commended the Government of Djibouti for demonstrating its willingness in the joint efforts to transfer terrorist TPLF clicks to Ethiopia.

Concerning GERD, the ambassador stated that the Government of Djibouti would fill the dam as per schedule and in accordance with provisions of the Declaration of Principles.