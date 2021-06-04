Realizing GERD Symbol of Generational Patriotism: Expert

Addis Ababa June 4/2021 (ENA) The completion of the historic project of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will make this generation the patriot of modern era as its overall construction of has now reached over 80 percent, according to President of World Peace Entertainment.

GERD, which is being built on the River Abay (Blue Nile), has been serving as a patriotic aspiration and national pride, drawing all walks of life together for its realization.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, President of World Peace Entertainment, Getaneh Kebede said “What makes me happy at this moment is that the dam is getting closer to its completion. Now our duty is to fully complete it for our children and for the next generation”.

“As we are proud of our past heroes, now we have the chance for all of us to be the heroes of this generation by fully completing the GERD and then our children and the coming generation will be proud of us too”, he noted.

Citing that this is a historic movement for Ethiopians at all, he stressed that realizing the GERD would be a golden opportunity for all Ethiopians across the nation and beyond for the national unity, peace and prosperity.

Getaneh further pointed out that Ethiopians lack the trend to properly promote the nation`s ample resources for the benefit of its people, “due to our passive approach, the Egyptians have been acted as if the Nile is flowing from Egypt to Ethiopia” he added.

He urged all Ethiopians to act as the Ambassador of their country with a view to protect its national interest and transform Ethiopia which has a rich history and center of ancient civilizations.

The 2nd filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) would be conducted in July and August, 2021 as the East African nation had successfully completed the first round filling of the dam last year.

The overall construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) a symbol of national unity and economic growth, has reached 80 percent.

GERD, for Ethiopians, is a symbol and a sign of self-reliance and the power of unity. It is also a statement on abolishing the walls of impossibility.