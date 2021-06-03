PM Abiy Meets with African Dev’t Bank President Adesina

Addis Ababa June 3/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has received and held talks today with African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi A. Adesina.

After receiving the president in his office, Abiy wrote on his Facebook page: “My extreme pleasure to welcome to Ethiopia Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, African Development Bank President, Africa’s true son and Ethiopia’s partner.”

African Development Bank supports its regional member countries, including Ethiopia, by mobilizing and allocating resources for investment, providing policy advice and technical assistance to support development efforts.

Akinwumi A. Adesina is the eighth elected president of the Bank.