Some 25,000 Houses in Mekele to Be Electrified with Cost of 405 million Birr

Addis Ababa June 3/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Electric Utility disclosed today that projects are underway to electrify more than 25,000 houses in Mekele city of Tigray region with a cost of 405 million Birr.

Ethiopian Electric Utility Tigray Region Branch CEO, Mesefin Gebremedehin told ENA that the electrification project being carried out in 19 new settlements of the city is expected to be completed by the end of June.

According to him, so far 71 percent of the project has been completed, including the installation of poles and placing of electricity meters in houses of the residents.

He further pointed out that a plan has also been finalized for the construction of a 320-kilometer electric power line and implement other new electrification projects in various parts of the region during the next Ethiopian budget year.





