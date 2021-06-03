ILO,Ethiopia Launch Five Year Decent Work Country Program

Addis Ababa June 3/2021 (ENA) The International Labour Organization (ILO) and its tripartite constituents in Ethiopia have launched the Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) for Ethiopia today.

Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Union, and Confederation of Ethiopian Employers Federations are ILO’s tripartite constituents in Ethiopia.

The 2021-2025 tripartite program designed in collaboration with ILO provides platform on how the government, workers and employer organizations can ensure decent work in Ethiopia.

In her launching remark, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye said the five year country program is multi-sectoral program that addresses the socio-economic matters of the issue in an integrated manner.

The program is aligned with the 10-year development plan of the country, social partners’ strategic priorities, and focus areas of the nation, she added.

Its main objective is to promote decent work through productive-full employment, social dialogues, social protection and respect for basic rights of workers, Ergogie stated.

According to the minister, exploiting ILO’s knowledge, instruments, and advocacy strategies in the area to advance the Decent Work Agenda in Ethiopia with in the fields of comparative advantage of the organization is also the intention of the program.

Director of ILO Office for Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan, Alexio Musindo said the program is the distinct ILO contribution to the UN Cooperative Development Framework for Ethiopia and aligned to contribute to the achievement of national development plan, African Union’s 2063 agenda and the UN’s SDGs.

ILO will mobilize 74 million USD from its social partners to implement the five-year program.

The Director further called for stakeholders and development partners to continue with their support and commitment to effectively implement the program.

During the occasion, ILO, Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Confederation of Ethiopia Trade Union as well as the Confederation of Ethiopian Employers Federations have signed a joint agreement to effectively implement the program over the coming five years.

It was indicated that the program is expected to increase job satisfaction and commitment to an organization which in turn, could lead to increases in productivity that is critically important to enhance overall national growth.

Three similar other programs were implemented in the country since 2006 which enabled the partners to draw best practices and weaknesses.

Decent work involves opportunities for work that is productive and delivers a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for families, better prospects for personal development and social integration among other related issues, according to ILO’s definition.