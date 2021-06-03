Interim Administration, Finance Ministry Launch Tigray Emergency Recovery Plan

Addis Ababa June 3/2021 (ENA) The Interim Administration of Tigray and Ministry of Finance have launched Tigray Emergency Recovery Plan(ERP-T) following a stakeholder consultation.

According to a press statement of Ministry of Finance, a broad stakeholder consultation was held in Mekelle city yesterday to review and endorse the Tigray Emergency Recovery Plan with the leadership of the Interim Administration of Tigray and Ministry of Finance.

During the consultation, Tigray Interim Administration Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abraham Belay underscored that it is essential to start recovery and rehabilitation efforts early in order to ensure rapid recovery and reduce the need to depend on humanitarian assistance for an extended period.

The CEO further urged regional bureaus to take full ownership of the recovery plan and start implementation.

Finance State Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi pointed out that the plan was prepared following a detailed assessment of damage and emergency recovery priorities with the participation from hundreds of experts from the Interim Administration of Tigray, federal ministries and technical development partners such as United Nations Agencies, USAID, the World Bank, and AfDB.

The plan is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to ensure that humanitarian efforts are complemented by economic recovery and peace-building initiatives, the press release stated.

A fragmented approach to separately deliver humanitarian assistance, on the one hand, and recovery on the other, is likely to run into multiple problems, it was noted.

The consultation was concluded with endorsement of the plan by the regional government.

Further consultations will be held in the coming days to enrich the plan and mobilize the required resources from domestic and external sources.