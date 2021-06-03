Ethiopia, US Review Partnership in Higher Education

Addis Ababa (ENA) June 3/ 2021 Science and Higher Education Minister, Samuel Urkato along with his team recently conferred with U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, Geeta Pasi and embassy colleagues on ways of enhancing collaboration in higher education.



According to U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia, the two sides virtually reviewed the strong partnership existed between the two countries in higher education, including internationalization efforts at Ethiopia’s 50-plus public universities and leadership training through the University Partnerships Initiative.

During the occasion, Science and Higher Education Minister, Samuel Urkato highlighted his ministry’s priority home-grown collaborative Ph.D. program.

U.S. has invested close to 20 million USD annually to support basic and higher education across Ethiopia since 2018.