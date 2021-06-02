Egyptian Media Engage in Disinformation by Reporting Fake Audio about PM Abiy

Addis Ababa May 2/2021 (ENA) Despite the verification that the so-called ‘leaked audio’ on PM Abiy is a fake information deliberately fabricated by combining unrelated statements of the prime minister made in separate events, Ahram Online — the Egyptian English-language news web site published by Al-Ahram Establishment, has continued reporting the issue as if it is a fact.

Ahram-online reported quoting the leaked fake audio that PM Abiy said “I would rather die than hand over power to them.”

However, according to a statement issued by Prosperity Party the audio claimed to be that of the prime minister is totally fake.

Media outlets operating in Ethiopia have also confirmed the fact by investigating the different original audio clips from their archives, and the audio dispatched by Kello Media is a total fabrication that has been stitched together from different speeches made by the PM at separate events.

Nevertheless, the Egyptian media outlets, Ahram-online in particular have been engaged in disinformation.

According to observers, the purpose of Ahram-online is to create instability in Ethiopia with a view to attaining its hidden agenda propagated by the authorities in Egypt in relation to the dispute on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).