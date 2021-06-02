Over 400 Ethiopians Repatriated from Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa, June 2/2021 ( ENA) Some 409 Ethiopians have been repatriated to home from Saudi Arabia, Jeddah today.

Consular Affairs Director General Representative at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the returnees at Bole International Airport.

The government of Ethiopia has been repatriating its citizens from various countries mostly from the Middle East.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1, 061 Ethiopians were repatriated over the week from Saudi Arabia and 86 others from Kenya.