US Launches Domestic Workers Trafficking Reduction Project

Addis Ababa June 1/2021 (ENA) A project aimed at reducing trafficking of child domestic workers in Addis Ababa and the trafficking of Ethiopians migrating to the Middle East as domestic workers from Addis Ababa and the Amhara region was launched today, according to the US Embassy in Ethiopia.

The project named “Reducing the Prevalence of Domestic Servitude in Ethiopia” is funded by U.S. Department of State Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP Office).

The Ethiopia focused project is part of TIP Office’s global Program to End Modern Slavery (PEMS), which funds transformational efforts that seek to achieve a measurable and substantial reduction of the prevalence of human trafficking in populations and regions within countries worldwide.

The project launched today aims to reduce trafficking of child domestic workers in Addis Ababa, and to reduce trafficking of Ethiopians migrating to the Middle East as domestic workers from Addis Ababa and the Amhara region, the press release of the embassy stated.

Under the project, the child domestic workers program focuses on influencing the behaviors of those involved in trafficking, improving the Government of Ethiopia’s ability to monitor domestic worker conditions, building the capacity of civil society organizations (CSOs) that work in the trafficking sector, and improving the services available to child domestic workers, it was larned.

Meanwhile, the safer migration program concentrates on improving community understanding of safe migration, assisting the government to improve its legal migration system, working with CSOs to improve government accountability in the sector, and improving reintegration services for returnees.

The TIP Office partnered with foreign governments, international organizations, other federal agencies, civil society, the private sector, and survivors of human trafficking to develop and implement effective strategies to combat human trafficking.