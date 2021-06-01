Efforts Underway to Address Challenges in Tigray, Says Interim Admin

Addis Ababa June 1/2021 (ENA) The Interim Administration of Tigray region has been undertaking extensive efforts with a view to curbing the challenges being encountered in the region, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Interim Administration, Abreham Belay Said.

The CEO made the remark today during his meeting with House of Federation’s Democratic Unity, Constitutional Education and Peace Building Affairs Standing Committee.

The discussion focused on efforts being carried out to ensure the peace and stability of Tigray as well as activities to address the challenges in the region.

The standing committee for its part pledged to provide the necessary supports to the interim admin in a bid to sustainably resolve the existing problems in the region.

Discussions were also held on conditions of budget adjustment to the regional state as the current situation won’t allow the region to collect its own revenue due to the existing challenges, it was indicated.

Directions have been set to rehabilitate persons displaced due to security problems in the region.

In related news, the CEO further discussed with the managements of the Ethiopian Airports Enterprise on ways to resuming operation of Shire and Axum Airports after the essential maintenance.