President Receives Credentials of 10 Ambassadors

Addis Ababa June 1/2021 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde received credentials of 10 newly appointed ambassadors of African, European, Asian, and Middle East countries today.

The newly appointed ambassadors to Ethiopia who presented credentials to the president are Ambassador Stephane Jobin of Canada, Ambassador Aleleign Admasu of Israel, Ambassador Nazrul Islam of Bangladesh, Ambassador Alferdo Fabiao of Mozambique, Ambassador Victor Adekunle Adeleke of Nigeria, Ambassador Abdullahi Ahmed Jaba of Somalia, Ambassador Pavel Vziatkin of Belarus, Ambassador Mguyen Nam Tien of Vietnam, Ambassador Paulette A. Yekpe of Benin, and Ambassador Miko Haljas of Estonia.

Following the handing over of the credentials, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti told journalists that the ambassadors have expressed their commitment to work on heightening the bilateral cooperations with Ethiopia in all sectors, including economic, social, security and gender issues.

The president on her part conveyed Ethiopia’s keen interest to strengthen its cooperation with countries of the respective ambassadors.

According to the spokesperson, the president pointed out that the Government of Ethiopia will provide necessary supports to the ambassadors during their tenure in Ethiopia in the effort to bolster overall relations.