ENDF Promotes 39 military Officers

Addis Ababa June 1/2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian National Defense Force Health Main Department promoted today 39 officers that have shown impressive activities during the law enforcement operation.

The military officers were given the ranks from Army Specialist up to Colonel.

During the ceremony, Lieutenant-General Bacha Debele said members of the army were given the ranks for their great contributions to the law enforcement operation in Tigray region.

They played a great role in the battle by providing health services for the warriors that combatted against the terrorist TPLF.