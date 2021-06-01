Interim Admin Prioritizes Education, Health and Agriculture as Part of Rehabilitation in Tigray

June 1/2021 ( ENA) The Tigray Interim Administration has set directions to prioritize the education, health and agricultural sectors in the coming months as part of the on going rehabilitation activities in the region.



The interim administration has concluded its three day meeting held in Mekele by setting directions to be accomplished in the coming months.

The meeting chaired by Abrham Belay, CEO of the interim administration discussed on activities accomplished by the administration over the past months.

Security, humanitarian supplies for internally displaced people, provision of public services and preventing COVID-19 in the region were among the key issues discussed during the meeting.

Up on the completion of the meeting, the Interim Administration has set directions to prioritize the education, health and agricultural sectors in the coming months as part of the on going rehabilitation activities.

Accordingly, utmost efforts will be exerted especially to resume formal education using all available alternatives.

The provision of health services will also be enhanced in collaboration with government and non-government organizations, according to the Interim Administration.