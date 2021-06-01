House Speaker Tagesse Confers with Senator Jim Inhofe

Addis Ababa June 1/2021 (ENA)House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) Speaker Tagesse Chafo conferred with US Senator Jim Inhofe who opposed the recent visa restrictions imposed on Ethiopia by the Biden Administration.



The two officials have discussed on the current situation in Ethiopia and issues across the region, according to HPR.

During the occasion, Tagesse briefed Inhofe about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the law enforcement operation in Tigray and the ongoing humanitarian assistance in the region, as well as the Ethio-Sudan border dispute.

The speaker has told the senator about Government’s ongoing efforts to address the challenges in Tigray noting that humanitarian activities are intensified by reaching the people who need the assistance.

Mentioning that Ethiopia is getting ready to proceed with the scheduled second filling of GERD, the House Speaker stressed that it will be done without causing any harm on the down-stream countries.

Tagesse told the visiting Senator that Ethiopia wants a peaceful mechanism to the Ethio-Sudan border tension.

Senator Jim Inhofe said for his part that the briefing had made him understand about the various activities being undertaken in Ethiopia.

He expressed his commitment to support Ethiopia.

It is to be recalled that Senator Jim Inhofe has openly opposed the visa restriction imposed last week on Ethiopia by the Biden administration.

“I oppose the heavy handed visa restrictions from the Biden Administration,” he tweeted.

“Ethiopia needs our support as they work to end the sectarian violence. Actions like this don’t help us get closer to a peaceful resolution.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has also met with Senator Inhofe yesterday.