Djibouti Extradites Wanted Terrorist TPLF Members to Ethiopia

June 1/2021 ( ENA) Members of the terrorist TPLF fugitives who had been chased by the government over a planned terrorism plot were arrested and extradited to Ethiopia from Djibouti, according Federal Police.



The fugitives are among the members of the terrorist TPLF group who had participated in the attack on the Northern Command of the National Defense Force (ENDF) and members of the Federal Police and fled to neighboring countries.

The extradited terrorist TPLF fugitives who have arrived in Addis Ababa on Monday are Habtom Gebresilassie Wolyu, Mesele Tamene Eshetu and Colonel Mohammed Berihu Nur.

Accordingly, the Federal Police Commission’s Criminal Investigation Bureau would take the suspects into custody and commence investigation on the case.

It is to be recalled that the Federal Police Commission, in collaboration with the Defense Forces and other security institutions, has been hunting down and prosecuting the terrorist TPLF leaders and military officers on suspicion of treason.