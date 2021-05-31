Court Freezes Assets of TPLF Leaders, Members

Addis Ababa May 31/2021 (ENA) The Federal Peace and Security Joint Task Force has issued today an order freezing the assets of members and leaders of the terrorist TPLF group to prevent the use of financial facilities for their terrorism mission in a way harmful to the national security.

In a statement it sent to ENA, the finance of 141suspected individuals over supporting the terrorist Shene group has also been suspended.

The statement further stated that 14 individuals who were allegedly providing logistics and financial supports to the terrorist groups and attacking the military in disguise of sham uniforms of the Ethiopian National Defense Force have been detained by the Joint Task Force, the ENDF and the federal police commission.

These are individuals who have been working with the terrorist TPLF group in a move to create havoc and dismantle the country, had amassed the nation’s wealth in Addis Ababa and other parts of the country disregarding the responsibility bestowed on them to faithfully work for the interest of the nation.

They had been collecting up to 9,000 USD every month by renting their buildings and business entities established with the money they had stolen from the nation through their families and agents, the statement added.

Accordingly, the assets of Lieutenant General Tadesse Worede (Wodi Worede), Lieutenant General Fiseha Kidanu (Fiseha Manjus), Major General Abebe Teklehaimanot (Jobe), Major General Halefom Ejigu (Wodi Ejigu), Major Genral Tesfaye Gidey, Brigadier General Haileselassie Girmay (Wodi Etenbey), Brigdier General Migbe Haile, Brigadier General Teklay Ashebir (Wodi Ashebir), Isayas Woldegiyorgis, Hassen Shifa have been frozen with court order.