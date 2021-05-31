Cuba Keen to Enhance Cooperation with Ethiopia

May 31/2021 ( ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Cuba Shibru Mamo held discussion with the Foreign Minister of Cuba, Buruni Rodriguezon on regional and bilateral issues.



On the occasion, Ambassador Shibru said Ethiopia praises its relation with Cuba, expressing his country’s commitment to enhance the wide range of bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the Ambassador, Ethiopia is keen to enhance its cooperation with Cuba in the field of health, Education, and knowledge Transfer & Technology Transformation as well as people to people relation.

He pointed out that Ethiopia is committed to address the ongoing disputes regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) with dialogue in a bid to reach an agreement that ensures the benefits of all parties within the African Union framework.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Cuba, Buruni Rodriguezon on his part said his country is committed to support the political and economic reform being carried out in Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The government of Cuba is ready to work closely with the government of Ethiopia, in this regard, he added.

He also stated that Cuba supports Ethiopia’s effort to resolve its existing internal challenges by its own without the interference of external powers.

The officials have also exchanged views on Dr Arkbe Okubay’s candidacy for the position of Director-General for the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).