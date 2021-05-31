PM Abiy Meets With US Senator James Mountain Inhofe

Addis Ababa, May 31/2021 ( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has met today with United States Senator James Mountain Inhofe who opposed the recent visa restrictions imposed on Ethiopia by the Biden Administration.

PM Abiy wrote today on Face-book “I welcome Senator Jim Inhofe, a friend to Ethiopians, to his second home Ethiopia”.

The Senator last week publicly opposed the visa restrictions imposed on Ethiopia by the Biden Administration stressing that “Ethiopia needs our support as they work to end the sectarian violence.”

Jim Inhofe, a Senator from Oklahoma, is in complete opposition against the U.S decision to impose visa restrictions on Ethiopia.

“I oppose the heavy-handed visa restrictions from the Biden Administration. Ethiopia needs our support as they work to end the sectarian violence. Actions like this don’t help us get closer to a peaceful resolution,” the Senator twitted.