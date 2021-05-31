Ethiopians in US Vow to Counter Unjust Pressures on Ethiopia

May 31/2021(ENA) Ethiopians residing in various parts of the United States (U.S.) have reiterated their commitment to work on countering the on-going unjust external pressures on Ethiopia.

The Ethiopians and Ethiopian origins disclosed this during a webinar held on Sunday to discuss on the current situation in Ethiopia.

The webinar held under the motto “Ethiopia on a new path”, has brought more than 500 participants from the various States of the U.S., according to Spokesperson Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the discussion, the participants vowed to exert efforts to counter the ongoing foreign pressures on Ethiopia and protest the attempts being made to meddling in the internal affairs of the country by some countries and international organizations.

Opening the discussion, Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. Fitsum Arega said Ethiopians across the nation and abroad have to exert utmost efforts in a collaborative manner to overcome the current challenges facing the country.

During the occasion, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Sileshi Bekele said the ongoing pressures being launched on Ethiopia is also associated with the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), adding that efforts must be intensified to complete the dam in a cooperative manner so as to reduce some of these pressures.

He further called upon all Ethiopians to continue their unwavering support so as to fully complete the dam as soon as possible noting that the overall construction of the dam reached 80 percent.

Communication advisor to the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), Soliana Shimelis briefed the participants about the preparation process of upcoming election in Ethiopia.

She said the board has been striving to conduct the election in a peaceful and democratic manner.

The discussion was organized by the International Ethiopian Diaspora Society, Ethiopian Unity and Justice Center, Peace and Unity for Ethiopia Task Force in collaboration with the Ethiopian Embassy and other institutions, it was indicated.