Demonstrators Demand U.S Review Sanction on Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 30/2021 (ENA) Thousands of Ethiopian demonstrators on Sunday demand the Government of the United States to reconsider and withdraw sanctions imposed on Ethiopia.

Organized by Addis Ababa youth, Ethiopians staged protests against foreign interference in the internal affairs of their country.

Recently, Ethiopia is experiencing unjust pressures from some foreign powers that have never considered the objective realities in the country.

Thousands of demonstrators today in the capital demand foreign hands-off Ethiopia and the U.S. administration to reassess the imposed sanctions on Ethiopia.

The protesters were calling for foreign powers to stop meddling in Ethiopia’s domestic issues carrying slogans such as “Our Voice for Our Freedom and Sovereignty.”

Asres Tefera, who participated on the rally, told ENA that she condemned meddling of foreign powers in Ethiopia’s internal matters.

“Today I came to denounce the foreign interference in the internal affairs of our country and stand for honor and love with my country,” she said.

The U.S decision to impose sanction on Ethiopia has never taken into consideration realities in Ethiopia and she urged to revoke the decision as the two countries enjoying long-standing bilateral relations.

She further said “we want to express our voice to the U.S. administration to reverse its decision. We Ethiopians want to have strong diplomacy with all people of the world, especially with the US. The current U.S. administration should reconsider its stands on Ethiopia.”

Tekeste Ayalew on his part said intrusion in the internal affairs of a sovereign country is totally unacceptable in the 21st century.

“We call on the U.S. administration to review its decision of sanction and stop foreign powers meddling in the internal affairs of Ethiopia,” he said.

Another demonstrator, Tsehay Demissie, evoked the recent U.S. sanctions imposed on Ethiopia has not deliberated the fact on the ground.

“First of all, we want requested the U.S. administration to reassess and withdraw its decision,” he said, adding “I called upon Ethiopians to strengthen their unison and cooperation to resist interfering of foreign powers in the domestic affairs of their country.”

Following the sanctions imposed on Ethiopia last week, the Government of Ethiopia has made its position clear that it will not be deterred by this unfortunate decision of the U.S. administration.