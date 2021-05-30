Thousands Take Part in Anti-foreign Interference Rally Held in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa May 30/2021 (ENA) Demonstration against foreign interventions in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and to support the filling of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) held today in Addis Ababa.

Thousands of the demonstrators denounced foreign meddling in Ethiopia’s internal affairs and showed their firm support to the Government of Ethiopia on the second filling of the GERD.

They were also calling for the Government of the United States of America to reassess the recent sanction imposed on Ethiopia as it has never considered the objective realities in the country.

During the rally, Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abebie commended participants of the demonstration for being voice for the respect of sovereignty and dignity of Ethiopia.

Noting that the recent the sanctions imposed by U.S. administration has not taken into account the veracity on the ground and asked Government of the United States to review the sanction on Ethiopia.

Ethiopia will not be ceded for external aggressors and internal anti peace elements, she underlined, adding that the nation will uphold its sovereignty and independence.

Set aside internal differences, the Deputy Mayor called for the youth to further cooperate and strengthen their unity in a move to defend the sovereignty of the nation and fight against poverty.

President of Ethiopian Patriots Association, Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin on his part said the youth has the responsibility to protect the sovereignty and dignity of the country.

He urged the youth to cement their unity and integrity to defend any aggression that tries to subvert Ethiopia.