US Visa Restrictions Influenced by Political Connections, Not in Touch with Reality: Scholars

May 29/2021(ENA) The US visa restrictions on Ethiopian officials did not consider the reality on the ground and they are “influenced very much by actors and political connections,” scholars noted.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Science and Technology Department Chair at the National Research Foundation in South Africa, Professor Mammo Muchie, said the Unites States should understand the reality on the ground in Ethiopia instead of depending on false information.

“I think what it looks like is that they were influenced very much by actors and political connections. There are TPLF supporters in the Unites States and they are the ones who actually give them fake and baseless information. The Americans have not done any investigation,” he noted.

To know the reality on the ground, they should be genuine, conduct open investigation and research to come up with independent results, the chair added.

“But the United States depend on wrong information they get from TPLF supporters in the United States. And then they impose restrictions on Ethiopians officials. I think what the United States is doing is completely wrong. They just take action based under the influence of one faction, which is TPLF,” Professor Mammo explained.

The chair noted that the Americans can negotiate with the Ethiopian government, suggest ideas. These are acceptable. But interference is not acceptable.

“Ethiopia has been an independent country for thousands of years. It may accept external support but never interference,” the scholar stressed.

Under the circumstances all Ethiopian should stand united to protect their country from any pressure, the professor said, adding that “all citizens of Ethiopia should fight back, not just government officials.”

He commended the opposition of Senator James M. Inhofe against the visa restrictions imposed by the Biden Administration.

“What I suggest to Ethiopians in the United States is that they should stop fidgeting and disagreeing on this; and reach out the senate, congress and even the Biden administration to tell them to stop doing this and interference in the internal affairs of Ethiopia,” Professor Mammo added.

Arba Minchi University Law Lecturer, Dagim Wondimu also said the United States imposed visa restrictions on Ethiopian officials without understanding the reality on the ground and influenced by TPLF supporters.

According to him, it was inappropriate for the United States to take immediate action without enough investigation.

“I don’t believe that the United States decision to impose visa restrictions is appropriate because they should first understand the reality on the ground, have enough evidence and know the root cause of the problems in the country. These were not done by the Americans,” he elaborated.

The US administration has been interfering in Ethiopia’s internal affairs to appease Egypt and Sudan without having in-depth evidence regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the lecture noted.

Following the visa restrictions on Ethiopian officials last week, the Government of Ethiopia has made its position clear that it will not be deterred by this unfortunate decision of the U.S. administration.