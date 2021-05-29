Authority, Afar & Oromia Regions Ink Agreement to work Jointly on Awash River Resource Management

May 29/2021(ENA) The Basins Development Authority and Water, Irrigation and Energy Resource Development Bureaus of Afar and Oromia regions have signed an agreement to jointly work on resource management of Awash River Basin.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in addressing challenges related to water pollution, water depletion, floods and other problems across the basin.

Basin Development Authority Deputy Director- General Hirut Beresa said on the occasion that the agreement will contribute its part to address challenges being encountered related to the Awash River by enhancing a collaborative management system.

The agreement will be implemented for the next three years as a pilot and the institutions are expected to exert efforts to expand the practice to other basins in the country, she added

According to the agreement, the regions will establish a system to exchange information and enhance public participation to mitigate water pollution, water depletion, floods and other challenges across the river.

Head of Water, Irrigation and Energy Resource Development Bureau of Afar Region Hayder Ibrahim said that the agreement will help the region to work in collaboration in a bid to prevent flooding and exploit the potential of the river for development.

The agreement will especially help the regions to minimize vulnerability of flooding and encourage irrigation development by using the river in a sustainable way, Head of Water, Irrigation and Energy Resource Development Bureau of Oromia region, Dr. Habtamu Etefa said.

State Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Abraham Adugna said the water resource management of Awash Basins needs to go beyond the normal activities.

Ministry will work with the regions by providing technical and other supports for the effectiveness of the agreement.

The Awash River Basin is the most important river basin in Ethiopia, and covers a total land area of 110,000 km2 and serves as home to 10.5 million inhabitants.