President Sahle-Work Hold Talks with AU Special Envoy for African Medicines Agency (AMA)

May 29/2021(ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde Conferred with African Union (AU) Special Envoy for the African Medicines Agency (AMA), Michel Sidibe today, according to office of the president.

During the occasion, the Special Envoy has presented the plan to establish continental regulatory body under the AU in charge of medicines, medical products and technologies to the president.

The President on her part highlighted the importance of learning from the pandemic and that this initiative would go a long way in ensuring improved health and access to medicine for Africans.

She further emphasized that the vaccine nationalism seen with the COVID-19 vaccine has shown that the continent would be ill-prepared for future shocks unless existing and new continental bodies and systems are strengthened.